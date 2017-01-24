Christian Dior's Paris Fashion Week Show Looked Like a Gateway to an Enchanted Forest

Why should fashion be limited to ramps? How about planning a show in the woods? Well, there are several ways in which a show can standout and set a benchmark too. And designer Maria Grazia Chiuri's recent show at the ongoing Paris Men's Fashion Week, which was an interesting shift from her debut’s feminist T-shirts into a world of fantasy, just showed that.

Let’s step inside the fashion-fairy wonderland, shall we?

The looks at Chiuri's show ranged from natural fairy princess to feisty, preening peacock. The lush green background provided an intense yet delicate background for the flowy, floating garments.

This model served some major spring-wedding inspiration. Imagine a similar dress on your big day? The layered chiffon and delicate leaf detail are mesmerizing. We can’t stop lauding the creation!

Models sported a minimal-makeup yet wide range of ladybug spots, delicate frosts and pale, almost blue complexions. Hair was left super textured and fuss free, which resulted in a rolled-around-in-the-moss-all-day vibe.

The show turned out to be a full-out fairy parade and we are undoubtedly, the most captive audience.

These headdresses are all at once Vegas AND Alice in Wonderland. The balance is something only Dior would attempt.

The lean, loose silhouette, the romantic tendrils of hair and the astronomical and magical imagery drew on the aesthetic Chiuri created.

There was dramatic eveningwear in bold, architectural shapes which seemed a logical extension of how the new Dior brand might look on the red carpet.

The velvet dresses, simple V-neck bodice, panels of pleated chiffon skirts, and dresses with flounced sleeves were recognisably a part of a modern woman’s real wardrobe.

(With Agency inputs From AP)

(Picture courtesy: Reuters)