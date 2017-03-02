Colombo Fashion Week To Begin March 13

The Colombo Fashion Week (CFW), one of Sri Lanka's most extravagant fashion events, will take place in middle of March with an aim to expand the island nation's fashion industry, the organisers announced on Wednesday.

In line with its vision, the CFW will expand the scope of the fashion industry with multiple initiatives that aim at developing and showcasing Sri Lanka's fashion design industry to the world and to the fashion consumers of Sri Lanka, the organisers said in a statement.

"Since its inception, this platform has aided the local fashion industry in gaining much needed momentum in aspects of fashion education, fashion retail, designer development, and in creating opportunities for designers to showcase their work internationally," the CFW said.

This year's CFW, to be held from on March 13-18 under the theme "Celebrate Colombo", will also aim to showcase Colombo from the tourism perspective as a vibrant and creative city.

It will also include art, film, food, knowledge workshops, designer pop-ups, ethical fashion, and the emerging designers showcase.