Designer Tanieya Khanuja Presents Creations at Paris Fashion Week

Paris: Fashion designer Tanieya Khanuja is excited about presenting her collection at the Vendôme Luxury, Paris Fashion Week Fall-Winter 2017.

The event is being held at Hotel Le Meurice here from Friday till March 6. Her collection will be presented on all the four days, read a statement.

"This is my third season at Paris Fashion Week and each time the excitement seems to be more. I am thrilled to present my work at such a great platform," Khanuja said.

Talking about her collection, she said: "This year, I am bringing out two different collections. One with textured fabric, structured silhouettes and feminine flowers adorning it and the other one has feminine silhouettes adorned with metallic hand embroidery."

"My new collection prints are luxurious and it can be evening wear too. I used fabrics like jacquards, silks, organza and also did treatments on fabric to create different textures."

The official site describes Vendôme Luxury as a premium fashion trade show for luxury and high-end women's collections during Paris Fashion Week since 2003.