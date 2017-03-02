Diandra Soares Fights Back Against Body-shaming With This Powerful Message
Photo courtesy: Instagram
Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Diandra Soares is making headlines! The reason? The popular model has slammed body shamers and is using social media to spread the message of women empowerment.
Ladies, real dangerous curves. Love your curves, flaunt em' be proud of your changing body .... a woman's body has the power to give life so treat it with respect !!!! Stop body SHAMING yourself first... love your body n it will love you back #BodyPositive Pic; Jitu Savlani MUH; Rishab Khanna assisted by Cash Kandera Styling; 2Di4 (moi) And last but not the least the very talented actor/model/dancer/ biker ... the list is endless ... and most amazing friend Kushal Punjabi you rock my world and this shoot ... was a pleasure working with you 😍
In her post, Soares is asking everyone to love their bodies with. “Ladies, a real man wants real curves. Love your curves, flaunt em’ be proud of your changing body …. a woman’s body has the power to give life so treat it with respect !!!! Stop body SHAMING yourself first… love your body n it will love you back #BodyPositive,” she wrote while sharing a photo on her Instagram.
The much-talked about photo shoot was done by celebrity photographer Jitu Savlani. The photographer also shared the photo with a caption that said, “Behind every great man stands no woman. There is no greater man than the man that can acknowledge the woman standing right next to him.”
Diandra was quick to appreciate Kushal Punjabi as well. She wrote, “And last but not the least the very talented actor/model/dancer/ biker … the list is endless … and most amazing friend Kushal Punjabi you rock my world and this shoot … was a pleasure working with you.”
My latest shoot by @jitusavlani make-up n hair by #RISHABHKHANNA Styling; 2Di4 (by me) #nobodyshaping #beproudofyoyrcurves #honouryourcurves #bodypositivity #loveallofyou #sizedoesntmatter #sexyisthemind #loveyourself #bigisalsobeautiful #liveyourlife #stophatingyourbody #bigandproud #Youarenotanumber #stopbodyshaming
For the uninitiated, model Diandra garnered huge popularity for her participation on Bigg Boss Season 8.
Recommended For You
- New Formula 1 Cars the Fastest I Have Ever Driven: Lewis Hamilton
- New Yamaha R15 Version 3.0 Could Have a Top Speed of Over 140 Km/h
- #UnitedByHalf | News18 Talks to People About Gender Equality
- Logan: Why Hugh Jackman Is Irreplaceable As Wolverine For Fans
- Michael Clarke Masters Art of Riding Auto Rickshaw on Indian Roads