Diandra Soares Fights Back Against Body-shaming With This Powerful Message

Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Diandra Soares is making headlines! The reason? The popular model has slammed body shamers and is using social media to spread the message of women empowerment.

In her post, Soares is asking everyone to love their bodies with. “Ladies, a real man wants real curves. Love your curves, flaunt em’ be proud of your changing body …. a woman’s body has the power to give life so treat it with respect !!!! Stop body SHAMING yourself first… love your body n it will love you back #BodyPositive,” she wrote while sharing a photo on her Instagram.

The much-talked about photo shoot was done by celebrity photographer Jitu Savlani. The photographer also shared the photo with a caption that said, “Behind every great man stands no woman. There is no greater man than the man that can acknowledge the woman standing right next to him.”

Diandra was quick to appreciate Kushal Punjabi as well. She wrote, “And last but not the least the very talented actor/model/dancer/ biker … the list is endless … and most amazing friend Kushal Punjabi you rock my world and this shoot … was a pleasure working with you.”

For the uninitiated, model Diandra garnered huge popularity for her participation on Bigg Boss Season 8.