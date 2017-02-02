Different Ways To Use White Eyeliner

If you are bored of your black eye liner, you can try white eye liner. Go for cats eye or double liner look, says an expert.

Aakriti Kochar, beauty and make-up expert, Oriflame India, lists some ways to wear white eye make-up.

* Wear a white cat's eye: All of us wear winged eye liners on a daily basis. Let's take a twist with our choice of eye liner colours for cat's eye look.

White is also the colour to wear to brighten up your face in gloomy winter. Add lots of mascara to add volume to your lashes. Sport this with a clean skin look (no contour, blush). If you want to add another colour to this block, wear a bold orange matte lipstick with this look. Keep your skin sheer and glowing. White eye liner in itself will do the job. If you are all in for going out and shining bright, sport a white/silver metallic eye liner instead.

* Sport a double liner look for those who love creativity. Draw a winged black eye liner on the top rim and outline it with shimmery white eye liner on top.

* White is a good choice to wear on eyes. Pick a frosty white eye shadow and softly blend it on your eye lid. This brightens up your eyes. Add lots of mascara for giving volume to your lashes. Wear a coral gloss on lips and a dewy skin that looks radiant. For this look, if you want a little drama add false lashes to the look.

* For a minimalistic look, add white frosty eye shadow on the inner corner (tear drop) of your eyes. This brightens up the eyes and makes it look brighter. Add mascara and/or black eye liner for giving definition to the eyes.