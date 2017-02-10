Dimpy Ganguly's Daughter Reanna Makes Her Debut In The Society, See Pics
Image: Instagram/ Dimpy Ganguly
Former Bigg Boss contestant Dimpy Ganguly was blessed with a baby girl in June. The actress, who is married to Dubai-based businessman Rohit Roy, introduced her baby through an Instagram post and wrote, "Our baby girl Reanna decided to come to us early with 100000 hugs 2000000 kisses and million cuddles waiting for her on 20th of June early morning..lighting our world up like eternal Christmas! I would like to thank all my friends and family for being with us through this journey and God almighty for blessing us and praying that He guides me on this new journey of parenthood every step of the way! Dugga! Dugga! Thank you daddypie @acidxxx for capturing this moment! Love you!?".
Ever since, the model-turned-actress has been regular in offering glimpses of her daughter Reanna, on social media.
#Repost @acidxxx with @repostapp ・・・ 2016 has been a year that created a whole new surreal dimension for the word LOVE! Every bit of you is a reflection of every ounce of the goodness I am capable of bringing in this world! Thank you for choosing to come to us! Thank the Gods for placing Your trust in us! Thank you @dimpy_g for imprinting the best of US in her everyday! Thank The Roys and The Gangulys for being such constant pivotal cornerstones in our lives! Thank you all whose good wishes have wrapped all of us in the safest blanket of positivity and good vibes! Thank you 2016 for showering us with the most amazing blessing ever! Welcome REANNA, Daddy's Little Princess! Daddy loves you infinity times infinity! #nye #reanna #myreanna #daddyslittleprincess #truelove #bundleofjoy #happiness #blessing #2016 #2017 #myworld #myhappiness #mylove #mylittlegirl #mylifeline #myheartbeat #myprecious #mypuchki #mygeri
From her first steps to her special family gatherings, Dimpy's Instagram feed is full of Reanna's adorable pictures.
In a recent event, the parents decided to officially introduce Reanna and Dimpy called it 'Reanna's debut in the society'.
A photo posted by Dimpy (@dimpy_g) on
They invited their close friends and family members too and the event turned out to a treat for Dimpy's fans.
It's a beautiful world my love...you just need the eyes to see it.. ❤
A photo posted by Dimpy (@dimpy_g) on
The whole family had a gala time as they posed for the shutterbugs.
A photo posted by Dimpy (@dimpy_g) on
