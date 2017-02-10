Dimpy Ganguly's Daughter Reanna Makes Her Debut In The Society, See Pics

Former Bigg Boss contestant Dimpy Ganguly was blessed with a baby girl in June. The actress, who is married to Dubai-based businessman Rohit Roy, introduced her baby through an Instagram post and wrote, "Our baby girl Reanna decided to come to us early with 100000 hugs 2000000 kisses and million cuddles waiting for her on 20th of June early morning..lighting our world up like eternal Christmas! I would like to thank all my friends and family for being with us through this journey and God almighty for blessing us and praying that He guides me on this new journey of parenthood every step of the way! Dugga! Dugga! Thank you daddypie @acidxxx for capturing this moment! Love you!?".

Ever since, the model-turned-actress has been regular in offering glimpses of her daughter Reanna, on social media.

Although it's been a tough one but 2016 gave me her and for that it'll always be the most special year! 2017 I'm ready! #grateful #reanna #mostspecial #nye2017 A photo posted by Dimpy (@dimpy_g) on Dec 31, 2016 at 8:44am PST

From her first steps to her special family gatherings, Dimpy's Instagram feed is full of Reanna's adorable pictures.

This year is all about ME....a very happy new year to all my mamma's friends and family. May this coming year bring lots of happiness love and prosperity ...love reanna A photo posted by Dimpy (@dimpy_g) on Dec 31, 2016 at 10:58am PST

Three is company:) A photo posted by Dimpy (@dimpy_g) on Jan 26, 2017 at 10:29pm PST

In a recent event, the parents decided to officially introduce Reanna and Dimpy called it 'Reanna's debut in the society'.

Laaje ranga kone bou! Hehe A photo posted by Dimpy (@dimpy_g) on Feb 7, 2017 at 11:09pm PST

Hello peeps!! A photo posted by Dimpy (@dimpy_g) on Feb 7, 2017 at 11:25pm PST

They invited their close friends and family members too and the event turned out to a treat for Dimpy's fans.

It's a beautiful world my love...you just need the eyes to see it.. ❤ A photo posted by Dimpy (@dimpy_g) on Feb 7, 2017 at 10:57pm PST

All we have is each other :) A photo posted by Dimpy (@dimpy_g) on Feb 7, 2017 at 10:55pm PST

The whole family had a gala time as they posed for the shutterbugs.

The apple of our eye! A photo posted by Dimpy (@dimpy_g) on Feb 7, 2017 at 11:02pm PST