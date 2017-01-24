Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin Will Work Together For Global Peace, Hopes Dalai Lama

New Delhi: Expressing hope that US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin will work together for global peace, exiled spiritual leader of Tibetan Buddhists the Dalai Lama said the world needs more leaders with compassion, while addressing the FICCI Ladies Organisation in New Delhi.

He said the world is headed towards peace and non-violence as countries including Japan and European Union are working towards peace and nuclear disarmament, and hopes Trump and Putin will come closer and work towards creating global peace.

Stressing over the need for peace to prevail across the globe, he called for dialogues with a sense of concern at all levels for solving the problems of violence in the world, further reiterating the importance of dialogue over violence and how the leaders across the globe must work towards making this a century of dialogue and not one of violence.

"World is moving towards peace and non violence as using force has become outdated world wide. I hope newly elected US president Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin will come closer and work towards creating global peace ." said His holiness The Dalai Lama .

The Dalai Lama, who has met former US presidents, including four meetings with Barack Obama, had said in Mongolia in November that he had 'no worries' about Trump's election as US president and looked forward to meeting him after he took office.

His exchanges and dialogues have not been received too well by Beijing and The Dalai Lama, in the past, has been accused of trying to split Tibet from China.

Refuting all accusations hurled at him, The Dalai Lama had earlier appealed to Tibet to remain under Chinese rule, but with an emphasis on stronger protection for its traditional Buddhist culture and more active political participation by Tibetans.

The Dalai Lama, at the event, also underlined the need to encourage more women leaders, emphasizing on how they are more compassionate and sensitive towards others and why the world needs more leaders with compassion as compassion towards others builds trust and loyalty. He said that women are biologically more sensitive towards others, implying that world could definitely do with more women leaders.

“We must take steps wherever necessary to improve educational opportunities with emphasis on secularism and hygiene for all, especially women, so everyone lives a healthy life,” the Dalai Lama said while addressing the FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO) in New Delhi.

The leader called for the need to develop compassion and warmheartedness to survive in the exceedingly inter-dependent world.

"We should all develop inner value of compassion as all religions in common teach us cultivating love and compassion. Although they advocate different philosophical views, purpose of every religion is to ultimately support the practice of love and compassion.", he said, adding that there is a dire need to focus on oneness and equality of all human beings, alleviating completely the ideology that promotes ‘us’ and ‘them’ which leads to nothing but conflict.