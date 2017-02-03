Egypt to be Partner Nation in Surajkund Mela

Egypt will be the Partner Nation during the Surajkund International Crafts Mela that kicked off on Wednesday, an Egyptian embassey statement said.

Hosted jointly by the Haryana government and the Surajkund Mela Authority, in collaboration with the union ministries of Tourism, Textiles, Culture and External Affairs, the Surajkund Mela showcases some of the most exquisite handloom, handicraft and culture diversity of India and other countries.

"For the first time, Egypt has the honour of becoming the Partner Nation during the much-admired festival... Egypt has always been keen to interconnect with India on a cultural, people-to-people level, especially when it comes to preserving and disseminating cultural heritage across the globe," said an official statement from Egypt.

At least 20 countries and the states of India will be participating in the 31st edition of the fair. Jharkhand has been chosen to be the Theme State this year.

Egypt has participated multiple times in the mela in previous years and as the Focus Nation in 2009.

"The Egyptian participation in the mela not only aims to display the intricately fine Egyptian artistry, but also to support India's sincere efforts to safeguard the continuum of skilled artisanship," the statement added.