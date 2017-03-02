Beauty And The Beast: Emma Watson Advocates Eco-Friendly Fashion

Emma Watson is someone who never shies away from speaking her mind or lending her voice to social causes. Among the many social campaigns that the actress supports and promotes, the latest which the Beauty and the Beast star is lending her support to is sustainable, eco-friendly fashion.

Known for her enviable looks and spot on fashion choices, the young actress chose to offer a sneak peek of what has gone into creating the outfits that she dons on her press tour for Beauty and the Beast.

The actress has created an Instagram in partnership with her stylist Rebecca Corbin-Murray, titled 'The Press Tour' to document the looks that she sports to promote the film and to highlighting the eco-fashion brands that she is opts for during the promotions.

In the Instagram account, Watson, who has been a vocal proponent of eco-friendly fashion, writes detailed captions providing background information on each brand she's wearing and how each of her outfit and the associated brand is committed to being more eco-friendly.

Day one of the @beourguest press tour with Team Watson! I’ve started a new Instagram called "the_press_tour" so you can follow our journey. pic.twitter.com/PL1YPKxgj4 — Emma Watson (@EmmaWatson) February 19, 2017

In an attempt to clearly state how she was making a difference by intentionally choosing to wear eco-friendly outfits, the actress provides all the minute details of the ensemble she wears during the promotions, starting from the designer she is wearing, how the ensemble has been created and the sustainable practices that designers have used to craft the outfit.

In the latest look that the actress shared on The Press Tour Instagram account, the actress donned a black top and trousers by Cienne. In the post the actress wrote, "Cienne produce locally and in small batches, so they never make more product than needed and aim to reduce fabric waste through pattern-making. All pieces are made in New York's garment district #30wears (worn previously at @entertainmentweekly shoot). Jewellery by Stockholm-based @allbluesofficial. Every piece is handcrafted in a local, third-generation foundry using recycled 925 silver."

In fact she also revealed in the post that the makeup that she had used was eco-friendly too. She wrote, "Skin is @kjaerweis certified-organic Cream Foundation and @vapourbeauty Illusionist Concealer which is made of 70% non-GMO, organic plant ingredients and 30% minerals. Cheeks contoured with Kjaer Weis Dazzling Bronzer and makeup was set with @inikaorganic Loose Mineral Foundation (which has an all-natural SPF25). Eyes are a combination of 'Bark' from the @beautycounter Desert Sunrise Palette (who support the Breast Cancer Fund) and Kjaer Weis Charmed Eyeshadow. Brows styled with @janeiredale Brow Gel. Lips tinted with Kjaer Weis Lip Tint in Passionate.All brands are cruelty-free."

For the Shanghai premiere of Beauty and the Beast on Sunday night, Watson dazzled in a nude Elie Saab Haute Couture custom tulle and crepe georgette silk gown complete with a cape embroidered with silk thread, sequins and stones. She completed the look with a bold red lip colour.

The actress revealed that the ensemble was "crafted from left-over fabric from a previous @eliesaabworld Haute Couture collection." She continued, "The dress is made from 15 metres of tulle, embroidered with silk thread, sequins, beads and stones, five metres of illusion tulle and four metres of crepe georgette silk."

For her final day of the press at London for the film, the actress sported an all black look by Phillip Lim. Divulging details of the outfit in an Instagram post Watson wrote, "Today’s look was a bespoke @31philliplim outfit, made from responsibly-sourced FSC (Forest Stewardship Certified) viscose, and Oeko-Tex 100 certified biodegradable acetate yarn. @pichulikafrica earrings, handcrafted in Cape Town using locally manufactured rope re-purposed from off-cuts or overruns from the yachting and climbing industry. @burberry pumps handmade in Italy with organic silk #30wears."

During a special screening of the upcoming film Beauty and the Beast in London, the actress wore an Emilia Wickstead off-the-shoulder gown with inverted pleat train. "The gown is made from end-of-line fabric sourced from a family-run, London business specialising in couture fabrics, and produced in Italy. These unwanted fabric pieces have been given a new lease of life; often irregular quantities of surplus or end-of-line fabrics cannot be sold and are destroyed. This piece was created in Emilia Wickstead's London atelier, by an all-female team. Earrings are from @catbirdnyc, whose pieces are handmade in Brooklyn," she wrote on Instagram.

The first public screening of the forthcoming Beauty and the Beast took place in Paris and Watson looked chic in a Jacobian flower-embroidered duchesse satin bustier with an organic silk faille sash and organic wool trousers by Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia.

The actress took time to mention in her post that, "the entire look was made in-house at Oscar de la Renta’s NYC atelier and that Burberry pumps were handmade in Italy with organic silk." She added, "Hair styling using @johnmastersorganicsusa who created their first organic haircare products in 1991 and use bottles made from the most recyclable plastic type and boxes made from 100% recycled paper with 100% soy ink." In fact even her makeup was done using 'cruelty free' products.

The custom black, blue and red Nicolas Ghesquiere-designed Louis Vuitton gown that Watson wore for press conferences and photo shoots in France was created with "Newlife recycled polyester, created from used plastic bottles. These are sourced, mechanically processed and spun into yarns in Italy, with a fully traceable supply chain. This saves energy and reduces CO2 emissions compared to creating brand new polyester fibre. The armband was created in a carbon-neutral mill,” she wrote.

For sightseeing in Paris, the 26-year-old star chose a Stella McCartney coat, Filippa K jumper, tee by Boody and shoes by Good Guys Dont Wear Leather. Giving out details of the brands that she wore and how the outfit was eco-friendly, Watson wrote on Instagram, "Coat is from @stellamccartney, the world's first luxury brand that is committed to producing products that do not use leather, skins, feathers or fur. Instead, Stella has spent years developing ways of using materials such as regenerated cashmere, recycled fabrics, organic cotton and forest-friendly fabrics.

Jumper is from @filippa_k, a Swedish brand committed to four Rs: reducing, repairing, reusing and recycling. Tee by @boodywear, a brand that produces basics made with certified organic bamboo, produced using computerised 3D knitting, so no fabric is wasted. Its factories are zero-waste and have a closed loop system to stop any water being wasted. Bespoke beret by @maisonmichel made with organic cotton. Shoes are @goodguysdontwearleather. The brand doesn’t use any animal products in its collections."

This isn't the first time that the actress has advocated sustainable fashion on a press tour. Even during the promotions of her film Regression in 2015, the movie star made an effort to wear clothes from designers who were promoting sustainable, eco-friendly ways and means of producing outfits.

And by again carefully choosing to make a statement with her sustainable fashion choices, the actress has set high standards for all to follow.