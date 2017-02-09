Fashion Lab Gives Hope To Tihar's Women Inmates

Tihar Jail and Pearl Academy have jointly set up a fashion laboratory at the prison under which women inmates will be encouraged to learn life sustaining skills.

Nandita Abraham, Pearl Academy CEO, says she is super excited for this initiative, which seeks to set an example that cages can't curb creativity.

"For 23 years, we have been transforming the lives of young. First time we are doing a project with the Tihar Jail and this project aims at giving livelihood to the inmates," she said.

Offering a unique opportunity to the women prisoners of Tihar Jail to build an holistic and independent life after prison, the Pearl Academy has set up a Fashion Laboratory equipped with all the essential facilities and tools necessary for learning basics of design and construction, in the prison premises.

Furnished with pattern making tools and sewing kits backed by the latest lighting and ventilation facilities, the Lab will provide specialized sewing machines, overlock machines, ironing machines and dress forms pattern tables with cork top.

Furthermore, the Academy will also hold certification programmes with an aim to build self-confidence in the inmates.

Abraham, along with Sudhir Yadav, Director General of Tihar Jail, jointly launched the fashion laboratory.

Extending their support to this unique initiative aimed at skilling and hence empowering the women inmates, Punya Salila Srivastava, Secretary, Directorate of Training and Technical Education, and Abhishek Singh, District Magistrate, New Delhi, were also present on the occasion.

"It is indeed a historical day and we took about four to six months to materialise but I am sure it will pave the way for many such similar initiatives," said Yadav.

The initiative also garnered support from the fashion fraternity of India with the presence of Rina Dhaka, renowned fashion designer, at the launch.

"Human mind has no restrictions and it can think and create some of the most powerful things. I was associated with Delhi Police in the past and I came to see this initiative in the initial phase," Dhaka told IANS.

The inauguration ceremony was followed by a joint fashion show and a cultural programme by the Pearl Academy students and women inmates.

A women inmates also enjoyed the popular dance tracks performed by students of the Pearl Academy and some Tihar inmates.