Fashion Trends To Look Out For In Summer

Before you hit the stores to stock up on summer essentials, keep an eye on factors like seaside stripes and oversized bags which might trend big, says an expert.

Abhinaya, a fashion stylist, lists some trends:

* Seaside stripes: Just when we thought there's nothing more to stripes, seaside stripes make their way. Ripped straight from beach umbrellas and lounge chairs, these in-your-face lines are the perfect summer staples you always wanted to own.

* Oversized bags: Bags get bigger really bigger to an exaggerated degree. Don't be surprised if you spot them on the streets and airports very soon, for they can hold anything and everything you need.

* Shades of yellow: Looking forward to wearing a happy colour this summer? Then go all out with yellow whether it's stripes, solids or ruffles. And no matter what your skin tone is, there a shade of yellow for everyone.

* Slit sleeves: Flared sleeves make way for slit sleeves this year. They are taking over denim jackets, feminine tops, maxi dresses and button-downs too. Here's a pro tip: stock up on some bracelets and bangles to play up this fresh-off-the-runway style.

* Flatforms: Girls who love the height but hate the heels, it's time to rejoice. The most comfortable heel style - Flatform - is back in vogue. From strappy ones to creepers, from classy to chunky, the possibilities of wearing them this season are endless.