Feel Proud To Generate Steady Work For Craftsmen: Manish Malhotra
Image: Instagram/ Lakme Fashion Week
Ace designer and coutrier Manish Malhotra, on his sixth-year association with NGO Mijwan Welfare Society, is looking forward to showcase his creations and says he feels proud to generate steady work for the craftsmen all through the year.
"I feel proud to generate steady work for the craftsmen all through the year. Later, they work on their creations and send these to the designer which are then modified with embellishments and cutwork," Malhotra said in a statement.
The designer says this year's collection comprises of "more contemporary gowns, fringe tops in summer fabrics of net, chiffon and cotton".
The foundation was started by Kaifi Azmi, veteran actress Shabana Azmi's father. It has advanced from 40 to 300 craftswomen, and Shabana along with her godchild Namrata Goyal, has been doing her bit for their welfare.
They have a fashion show annually to celebrate the work of the craftspersons.
Recommended For You
- OnePlus 5 to Launch in April: Could be Waterproof with 8 GB RAM and 256GB Storage
- Logan: Why Hugh Jackman Is Irreplaceable As Wolverine For Fans
- Michael Clarke Masters Art of Riding Auto Rickshaw on Indian Roads
- News18 Movie Awards 2017: Randeep Ahead of Others in Best Supporting Actor Category
- Amish's Autographed Copy Of Immortals Of Meluha Could Be Yours; Here's How