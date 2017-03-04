Feel Proud To Generate Steady Work for Craftsmen: Manish Malhotra

Mumbai: Ace designer and coutrier Manish Malhotra, on his sixth-year association with NGO Mijwan Welfare Society, is looking forward to showcase his creations and says he feels proud to generate steady work for the craftsmen all through the year.

"I feel proud to generate steady work for the craftsmen all through the year. Later, they work on their creations and send these to the designer which are then modified with embellishments and cutwork," Malhotra said in a statement.

The designer says this year's collection comprises of "more contemporary gowns, fringe tops in summer fabrics of net, chiffon and cotton".

The foundation was started by Kaifi Azmi, veteran actress Shabana Azmi's father. It has advanced from 40 to 300 craftswomen, and Shabana along with her godchild Namrata Goyal, has been doing her bit for their welfare.

They have a fashion show annually to celebrate the work of the craftspersons.