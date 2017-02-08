Gigi Hadid Gets Her Own Barbie Doll

Model Gigi Hadid is getting her own barbie doll just in time for Tommy Hilfiger's fashion show.

As Hadid prepares to celebrate her second collection with Tommy Hilfiger, Mattel is giving fans a sneak peek at a new special doll, reports eonline.com.

The toy company has released photos where Barbie and Hadid are taking on Los Angeles in their own Tommy looks.

"Can't believe that's me!" Hadid shared on Instagram. "Thank you for this honour Mattel. Tommy Hilfiger, can't wait to have Barbie join us at the TOMMY x GIGI show."

The doll isn't for sale to the public.

The runway show on Wednesday is expected to be a special event for both fashion and pop culture lovers.

Venice Beach will be transformed into "Tommyland" and feature amusement rides, local food trucks, musical performances and plenty of must-see fashion.