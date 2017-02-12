Over the years, Grammy Awards' red carpet has witnessed some of the most amusing fashion moments. A galaxy of stars descends on the red carpet every year. Some turn up in sophisticated gowns, others in scandalous ensembles. Sometimes they enter the best-dressed lists, sometimes they top the worst-dressed columns. But no matter what they choose to wear, it ends up being a style statement of its own kind.

Be it Jennifer Lopez's silk-chiffon pin Versace dress or Sasha Gradiva sporting a prom gown with guns attached to it - Grammy has a history of controversial red carpet appearances.

As you gear up for another star-studded red carpet this year, let's take a quick look at some of the most controversial Grammy red carpet outfits so far.

Jennifer Lopez

Image: Reuters Pictures

Toni Braxton

Image: Reuters Pictures

Sasha Gradiva

Image: Reuters Pictures

Lady Gaga

Image: Reuters Pictures

Nicki Minaj

Image: Reuters Pictures

Rihanna

Image: Reuters Pictures

M.I.A