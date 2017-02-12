Grammy Awards 2017: A Lookback at Some Of The Most Controversial Red Carpet Outfits
Image: Reuters Pictures
Over the years, Grammy Awards' red carpet has witnessed some of the most amusing fashion moments. A galaxy of stars descends on the red carpet every year. Some turn up in sophisticated gowns, others in scandalous ensembles. Sometimes they enter the best-dressed lists, sometimes they top the worst-dressed columns. But no matter what they choose to wear, it ends up being a style statement of its own kind.
Be it Jennifer Lopez's silk-chiffon pin Versace dress or Sasha Gradiva sporting a prom gown with guns attached to it - Grammy has a history of controversial red carpet appearances.
As you gear up for another star-studded red carpet this year, let's take a quick look at some of the most controversial Grammy red carpet outfits so far.
Jennifer Lopez
Toni Braxton
Sasha Gradiva
Lady Gaga
Nicki Minaj
Rihanna
M.I.A
Recommended For You
- New 2017 Hyundai Grand i10 Review: It's Not Going to Be Easy for Ignis
- Grammy Awards 2017: 7 Most Controversial Red Carpet Outfits Ever
- News18 Movie Awards 2017: Nominees For Best Music
- When Rekha Paired Sport Shoes With a Linen Sari and Made a Classic Statement
- Grammy Awards 2017: Listen to The Nominees Before the Big Ceremony