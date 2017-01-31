Hadid Sisters Join Anti-Trump Rally

Models and sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid took to the streets against US President Donald Trump's ban on entry of citizens from seven Muslim majority countries.

The sisters, whose father Mohamed Hadid is Jordanian-American, Muslim and of Palestinian descent, were seen at the Battery Park shouting "No hate, no fear, immigrants are welcome here"

When marching down a blocked off roadway, they held up a sign which read: "We are all Hindus, Buddhists, Muslims, Atheists, Christians, Jews."

Certain key letters from each denomination written in the protest sign were highlighted to spell out: "We are all humans."

Bella

Gigi

‪January 29: #GigiHadid and #BellaHadid at the #NoBanNoWall march in New York City.‬ A photo posted by Hadid News (@hadidnews) on Jan 29, 2017 at 3:21pm PST

It's not the first time Gigi has expressed her political views. Earlier, she voiced her support for a Women's March in Washington.