How Couples, Singletons Will be Spending Their Valentine's Day This Year

Singletons who are still smarting from a break-up may want to avoid heading out to a restaurant on Tuesday evening, even if it is to put on a brave face, after the results of a new survey found that 71 percent of Americans said they plan to dine out this year.

According to a Harris Poll of 2,000 adults for online reservation site OpenTable, 71 percent of Americans have already made plans to celebrate the most heart-filled day of the year at a restaurant.

The survey results also show that many New Year's resolutions are likely be broken on Valentine's, with nearly nine out of 10 respondents (87 percent) agreeing it's OK to cheat on their diet on the occasion.

Interestingly, the survey found that those already in a relationship -- and no longer in the cut-throat singles market -- are more likely to indulge and break their diet than singletons (90 percent versus 79 percent).

In a new, fledgling relationship and not sure how to navigate the choppy waters of an early romance this Valentine's Day?

Half of respondents said they feel it's perfectly acceptable to dine out with a sweetheart on V-Day after less than a month of dating.

And one in five (20 percent) even said it's acceptable to make V-Day their first date.

If you really want to make a good impression and make someone your Valentine, consider arriving early with flowers or a gift, as 62 percent said these are surefire ways to their heart.

Meanwhile, using your mobile phone, being rude to restaurant staff, talking about an ex, poor table manners and discussing politics were identified as surefire ways to bomb your Valentine's Day date.

In fact, more than half (55 percent) of Americans surveyed said it's never acceptable to use a mobile phone during a V-Day meal. That figure changes drastically, however, among Millennial respondents, 71 percent of whom said it's OK to pull out their smartphone.