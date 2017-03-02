How to Master The Low Ponytail, Fashion's Hairstyle of The Moment

As we head into spring, it might be tempting to go for the chop, but keep in mind one very chic advantage of having long hair: the low ponytail.

The humble ponytail has been growing in popularity on the catwalk for a few seasons now, but it was given a complete fashion overhaul for Autumn/Winter 2017. In New York, Jason Wu opted for a sleek and minimalist look, while Tory Burch added ribbons to her models' ponytails for a romantic spin on the trend. J. W. Anderson flipped them over one shoulder in London, and Olivier Theyskens kept them slightly ruffled in Paris.

Of course, the low pony isn't consigned to the catwalks; the trend has gained traction over the past few months thanks to multiple red carpet outings. Kim Kardashian has long been a fan of the 'do, while stars including Blake Lively, Rosie Huntington-Whitely and Alicia Vikander have all turned to the sleek style for high-profile events over the past year. When Olivia Culpo showed up at the 89th Academy Awards last weekend with her hair slicked back, tied back and almost reaching her waist, it became official: the low ponytail is the go-to look of the moment.

So how do you recreate the look at home? The key is precision -- the simplicity of the low ponytail is deceptive. This is a look that works best with straight hair, so you might want to consider ironing out any kinks before beginning. Product is also usually required to master the sleekness that elevates this to a red carpet-worthy style. Kim Kardashian's hairstylist uses the star's own 'Kardashian Beauty K-Body Volume Foam' to flatten the tops and sides of the crown once the hair has been parted, while vlogger Claire Ashley recommends using a hair gel applied with a toothbrush to achieve the desired shine, before finishing with hairspray to banish flyaways. A razor-sharp center parting is the most common baseline of the low pony, but this Tressemmé tutorial suggests opting for a deep side part and using different accessories such as strips of suede to wrap around the base of the pony, for a more personalized result.