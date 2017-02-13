Humbling To Share Design Journey At Harvard Business School: Manish Malhotra

Manish Malhotra, who has been credited with setting many fashion trends via Bollywood films, has been invited to share his design journey at the 2017 edition of the India Conference at Harvard Business School. The designer says he is humbled and blessed to be given this opportunity.

"It is humbling to be invited to share my design journey at the 2017 edition of the India Conference at Harvard Business School. For someone who has no formal training in designing, I feel blessed to be given this wonderful opportunity by Harvard and address an audience that will compose of the students and alumnae of the prestigious college, corporate leaders and academicians," Malhotra told IANS in an email interview.

"It's been a wonderful 27 years for me in this prolific career. And opportunities like these motivate me even further to expand my horizon and contribute to the growing international footprint on Indian Fashion from a global context," Malhotra added.

The designer will deliver a speech later on Sunday.

During his more than 25 years as a stylist in the film industry, Malhotra has designed looks for Urmila Matondkar, Karishma Kapoor, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Preity Zinta, Sonam Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone.

He has received over 35 awards, designed looks for innumerable films and made inroads into global fashion by showcasing on the runways of Paris, Milan and New York.

Malhotra says the Indian fashion industry is evolving at a very rapid pace.

"It is slowly but gradually emerging as a medium for exploring not only design aesthetics but also business expression," he said.

"India has gained popularity in the world as a fashion-centric nation and is the only country that reflects heritage and tradition through its design. It has contributed a lot to global fashion making its culture significant and indispensable," said the designer.

"Indian designers have become global trendsetters in every way and this is apparent with the ever growing demand and international recognition for our brands," he added.

Malhotra also says that it is the most gratifying feeling to see his eponymous label become what it is today.

"Not many people know that I do not have formal training in design. Given this, the last 27 years in the industry have been one never-ending learning curve."

"From my first assignment styling the gorgeous Juhi Chawla in 'Swarg' to winning the first Filmfare Award for Costume with 'Rangeela', launching my own label 11 years ago and then opening India's largest designer store, it has been a very eventful journey," he said.

There were challenges too, but he doesn't believe in looking back.

"Well, challenges are part of every journey. But I don't like to look back. I put in all my energy into working really hard and turn all of them into opportunities. I am constantly focused on what lies next and trying to evolve my label by doing things I have never done before.

"I am grateful to be given bigger and challenging projects that keep me busy. I like to take on more work each day, so from to films to collections to my clients, I am almost-always-absolutely working."