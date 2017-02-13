I'm Not Fashion Conscious, Says Sushmita Sen
She slays.
She has always been lauded for her confidence and for making style statements, but actress and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen says she isn't a fashion conscious person.
"I don't know if I am fashion conscious, because I don't follow the seasons. I have no rules to fashion. If green is in fashion, you'll probably find me in orange. So I would not call myself fashion conscious, but I am fashion aware," Sushmita told IANS in an e-mail interview.
The actress says if she chooses to follow a trend, she would probably be good at it.
Why?
"Because I love shopping and I love being aware of the fashion trends. But I don't necessarily follow it," she added.
The 41-year-old actress says the word "stylish" can be associated more with her.
"I definitely have a style of my own. Fashion conscious, not so much," she said.
On the work front, Sushmita was last seen onscreen in 2010 in the Bollywood film "No Problem" and in a Bengali film "Nirbaak".
