countdown To Budget 2017
00 Hours
00 Mins
00 secs
»
1-min read

In Pictures: Red Carpet Fashion From the Screen Actors Guild Awards

AFP

First published: January 31, 2017, 12:15 PM IST | Updated: 2 hours ago
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp
In Pictures: Red Carpet Fashion From the Screen Actors Guild Awards
The 2017 awards season is well underway and we're all excited.

The 23rd Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG Awards) were held Sunday, January 29, 2017, in Los Angeles, crowning the best acting talent from the movies and TV. Guests slipped into their finest attire to walk the event's prestigious red carpet, stepping out in a host of glamorous gowns. Here's a look at some of the most show-stopping outfits seen at this year's SAG Awards.

Zuri Hall

1

The American TV personality stepped out in a gold Aloura London gown with sensual cutaways at the waist and matching Manolo Blahnik sandals.

Felicity Huffman

3

The former 'Desperate Housewives' star showed off her slender waist in a long pastel-colored Antonio Grimaldi gown.

Sophia Bush

2

Pink was seen in every shade at the SAG Awards. The American actress picked this hot pink number from Marchesa.

Viola Davis
6

The American actress looked divine in a white Vivienne Westwood satin-finished strapless gown with a subtle split.

Sofia Vergara

7

The sublime star stepped out in a discreet, chic and glamorous Zuhair Murad creation finished with simmering embellishments.

Kaley Cuoco
4

The American actress wore a dusky pink Marchesa dress with iridescent effects.

Thandie Newton

5

The British actress stepped out in Schiaparelli's sumptuous shimmering ball gown.

Taraji P. Henson

8

The prize for glamour and elegance goes to this American actress and her majestic Reem Acra gown.

Kerry Washington
10

Kerry Washington shone on the SAG Awards red carpet in this Cavalli Couture creation.

Emma Stone

12

The Best Actress winner wore a black Alexander McQueen dress decorated with flowers.

Michelle Williams

9

The actress stayed faithful to Louis Vuitton in a sumptuous gown with silver and gold vertical stripes.

Natalie Portman
11

The pregnant actress brought radiance to the red carpet in a white Dior gown

facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.