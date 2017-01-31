In Pictures: Red Carpet Fashion From the Screen Actors Guild Awards
The 2017 awards season is well underway and we're all excited.
The 23rd Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG Awards) were held Sunday, January 29, 2017, in Los Angeles, crowning the best acting talent from the movies and TV. Guests slipped into their finest attire to walk the event's prestigious red carpet, stepping out in a host of glamorous gowns. Here's a look at some of the most show-stopping outfits seen at this year's SAG Awards.
Zuri Hall
The American TV personality stepped out in a gold Aloura London gown with sensual cutaways at the waist and matching Manolo Blahnik sandals.
Felicity Huffman
The former 'Desperate Housewives' star showed off her slender waist in a long pastel-colored Antonio Grimaldi gown.
Sophia Bush
Pink was seen in every shade at the SAG Awards. The American actress picked this hot pink number from Marchesa.
The American actress looked divine in a white Vivienne Westwood satin-finished strapless gown with a subtle split.
Sofia Vergara
The sublime star stepped out in a discreet, chic and glamorous Zuhair Murad creation finished with simmering embellishments.
The American actress wore a dusky pink Marchesa dress with iridescent effects.
Thandie Newton
The British actress stepped out in Schiaparelli's sumptuous shimmering ball gown.
Taraji P. Henson
The prize for glamour and elegance goes to this American actress and her majestic Reem Acra gown.
Kerry Washington shone on the SAG Awards red carpet in this Cavalli Couture creation.
Emma Stone
The Best Actress winner wore a black Alexander McQueen dress decorated with flowers.
Michelle Williams
The actress stayed faithful to Louis Vuitton in a sumptuous gown with silver and gold vertical stripes.
The pregnant actress brought radiance to the red carpet in a white Dior gown
Recommended For You
- Sachin Tendulkar Says He Understands What Federer & Nadal Felt in the Final
- Ace Designers, Gender Benders: What To Expect From LFW 2017
- Triumph Rocket III Cafe Racer: A 2300cc Engine, Vintage Style And a Spoonful of Intimidation
- Have No Grudges Against Lopamudra Raut, Says Bani Judge
- Vijay Goel Hits Back After Being Roasted On Twitter For 'Insensitive' Photo-Op