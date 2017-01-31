In Pictures: Red Carpet Fashion From the Screen Actors Guild Awards

The 23rd Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG Awards) were held Sunday, January 29, 2017, in Los Angeles, crowning the best acting talent from the movies and TV. Guests slipped into their finest attire to walk the event's prestigious red carpet, stepping out in a host of glamorous gowns. Here's a look at some of the most show-stopping outfits seen at this year's SAG Awards.

Zuri Hall

The American TV personality stepped out in a gold Aloura London gown with sensual cutaways at the waist and matching Manolo Blahnik sandals.

Felicity Huffman

The former 'Desperate Housewives' star showed off her slender waist in a long pastel-colored Antonio Grimaldi gown.

Sophia Bush

Pink was seen in every shade at the SAG Awards. The American actress picked this hot pink number from Marchesa.

Viola Davis



The American actress looked divine in a white Vivienne Westwood satin-finished strapless gown with a subtle split.

Sofia Vergara

The sublime star stepped out in a discreet, chic and glamorous Zuhair Murad creation finished with simmering embellishments.

Kaley Cuoco



The American actress wore a dusky pink Marchesa dress with iridescent effects.

Thandie Newton

The British actress stepped out in Schiaparelli's sumptuous shimmering ball gown.

Taraji P. Henson

The prize for glamour and elegance goes to this American actress and her majestic Reem Acra gown.

Kerry Washington



Kerry Washington shone on the SAG Awards red carpet in this Cavalli Couture creation.

Emma Stone

The Best Actress winner wore a black Alexander McQueen dress decorated with flowers.

Michelle Williams

The actress stayed faithful to Louis Vuitton in a sumptuous gown with silver and gold vertical stripes.

Natalie Portman



The pregnant actress brought radiance to the red carpet in a white Dior gown