Iulia Vantur To Be Showstopper at LFW

Romanian TV presenter Iulia Vantur, who has been in news for her rumoured relationship with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, is set to walk as showstopper for brand Splash's latest line at the forthcoming Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) Summer/Resort 2017.

"It's the very first show for both, the brand and me, in India and it cannot get better than this. I have always loved the collection at Splash and I am a regular patron of the brand. The idea of being 'in love with fashion' totally resonates with me," Vantur said in a statement.

The fashion brand will be showcasing their latest collection on the third day of the five-day fashion gala, which starts on Wednesday.

LFW will be held at the Reliance Jio Garden here.