Kangana's Pink Saree With Heart-Motifs Is The Perfect Dress For V-Day

Kangana Ranaut, whose fashion game on most occasions has been spot on, did not disappoint even during the promotion of her upcoming film Rangoon, which hits the silver screen on February 24.

The upcoming film casts actors Shahid Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Kangana Ranaut in the lead.

Recently, while the three were promoting their film, it was Ranaut's Galang Gabaan blush pink saree with heart-motifs, that caught everyone's attention. The actress paired the attire with ivory coloured blouse with puffed-sleeves and finished her look with minimum make-up, her hair left open in natural curls and a pair of elegant earring by Amrapali Jewels.

Ranaut's look was styled by Ami Patel and Sanjay Kumar Dauhaliya.

While the two actors - Shahid and Saif - opted for a casual look, pairing round-neck tees with jackets, it was Ranaut who stole the limelight.

Not only did the Queen star look cute, she literally swept thousands of 'hearts' with her look.

In fact, girls could also take cue from Ranaut's 'heart-y' saree for this Valentine's Day.

Take a look:

(Photo: Yogen Shah)

(Photo: Yogen Shah)

(Photo: Yogen Shah)

The actress will be seen as 'fearless Julia', a leading actress who travels, performs and entertains soldiers of the British Indian Army in Vishal Bhardwaj's period drama.