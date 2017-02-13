Kangana's 'Bloody hell' Song Inspires Cocktail

Here's a new 'high' in innovative film marketing a vodka-based cocktail inspired by the song "Bloody hell" from actress Kangana Ranaut's upcoming film "Rangoon".

Kangana whipped up the "Bloody Hell" cocktail at Khar Social here on Saturday, and turned up mirroring her role of Miss Julia -- the raging beauty of the 1940s in Vishal Bhardwaj's epic period drama.

The award winning actress even played an impromptu bartender, mixing the first Smirnoff Bloody Hell cocktail alongside the Diageo brand ambassador Afzal Kaba, read a statement.

Kangana said: "'Bloody hell' is my favourite song from 'Rangoon' that is an absolute visual and musical celebration. This cocktail fashioned after the song, is a toast to all the free spirited women like Julia across the world."

A sharp explosion of tangy flavours mixed with vodka, the cocktail is available till February 26 in cafe Social outlets across Mumbai, Bengaluru and Delhi.

The film, which also features Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, is releasing February 24.