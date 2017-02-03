Lakme Fashion Week 2017: Kareena Kapoor Khan is a Rockstar, Says Preity Zinta

Bollywood actress Preity Zinta walked the ramp for designer Sanjukta on day two of the ongoing Lakmé Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2017. As she sashayed down the runway in a black sari from the designer's collection, it became clear why the Assamese-based designer chose her as a muse. Her charismatic aura and her vivacious personality was welcomed with a thundering round of applause and loud cheers.

While addressing the media post her ramp walk, the actress acknowledged Kareena Kapoor Khan for working all throughout her pregnancy and even after. “I think it's amazing. Kareena is a rockstar”

She further made a point that “there aren't just actresses but women all over the world who've worked during their pregnancy”. She said, “I feel it's only normal. I don't know why do we make a big deal about it because it's a film industry. But it's nice to see Kareena work and to see her all over the place - she looks beautiful and I'm happy to see her”.

Even though she was elated over walking the ramp in a sari for the first time, she revealed rampwalking is nerve wrecking. “Well it is the first time I'm walking in a sari but every time I walk on the ramp, I just hope I don't trip and there's no wardrobe malfunction or I don't bump into anyone or some disaster doesn't happen! So thank god it all went all well”.

The actress further shed light into her character in the upcoming film Bhaiyyaji Superhit. “It's one of those bubbly roles, not a serious film. I had a lot of fun while shooting it”.

Preity, who has impressed the audience and critics alike, with her performances in films like Lakshya, Dil Chahta Hai, Veer Zaara, Mission Kashmir and Kya Kehna, highlighted a fun point from her career graph while explaining why she doesn’t really wear saris too often. “It's because if you see my career graph, I've never really worn saris in a movie. And whenever I've played a desi role it's always been either a Muslim character or a Sikh one”.

But Bhaiyyaji Superhit will feature Preity wearing beautiful Benarasi weaves and that’s something she’s evidently excited about. “It's about a sari, bindi and sindoor and I'm quite excited about it. It's supposed to be a different movie and every time I walk and look at myself in the mirror I say oh it's a new look! It's all working in the right direction”.