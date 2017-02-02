Lakme Fashion Week 2017 Live: Updates

It's that time of the year again!

Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW) Summer/Resort 2017 has begun and continues to impress us with designers’ artistic creations. The fashion week this year focuses on "inclusivity in fashion" through its shows, designers and models.

The second day of the event is dedicated to conversations and experiences around sustainable fashion in India. Lakme Fashion Week has collaborated with Kranti - an NGO that empowers girls from Mumbai's red light areas to be agents of social change and Mandeep Nagi of Shades of India - one of India's textile labels to present a unique presentation.