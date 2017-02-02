LFW 2017: When Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor Upped The Fun Quotient During Kunal Rawal's Show

The Lakme Fashion Week Summer has literally begun with a bang today! The first day of the five-day gala saw designers like Kunal Rawal, Antar Agni, Amit Aggarwal, Rina Singh and Urvashi Kaur among others presenting their collections on the ramp. The first showstopper for the star-studded fashion week was supposed to be Varun Dhawan but the actor decided to add a stylish twist to his ramp appearance by calling a friend of his on the stage.

As he sashayed down the runway, dressed in an all-white ensemble, he pulled his friend Arjun Kapoor along with him. The two actors, who share a great rapport both - onscreen and offscreen, upped the fun and glamour quotient during the designer's show.

Sonakshi Sinha, Mohit Marwah and Prateik Babbar also attended Kunal Rawal's 'The Race of Separates' show.