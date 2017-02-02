LFW 2017: When Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor Upped The Fun Quotient During Kunal Rawal's Show
As he sashayed down the runway, dressed in an all-white ensemble, he pulled his friend Arjun Kapoor along with him too.
The Lakme Fashion Week Summer has literally begun with a bang today! The first day of the five-day gala saw designers like Kunal Rawal, Antar Agni, Amit Aggarwal, Rina Singh and Urvashi Kaur among others presenting their collections on the ramp. The first showstopper for the star-studded fashion week was supposed to be Varun Dhawan but the actor decided to add a stylish twist to his ramp appearance by calling a friend of his on the stage.
As he sashayed down the runway, dressed in an all-white ensemble, he pulled his friend Arjun Kapoor along with him. The two actors, who share a great rapport both - onscreen and offscreen, upped the fun and glamour quotient during the designer's show.
Sonakshi Sinha, Mohit Marwah and Prateik Babbar also attended Kunal Rawal's 'The Race of Separates' show.
Stopping the show For @kunalrawalvibe @LakmeFashionWk pic.twitter.com/aqqRwdKNHr
— VarunBadrinathdhawan (@Varun_dvn) February 1, 2017
Recommended For You
- IPL 2017 Will Start From April 5, Confirm BCCI Administrators
- Star Tech: Vaani Kapoor's Technology SWAG Quotient With Honor 6X
- Padmavati Row: Tampering With History Is Unacceptable Says Yogehswar Dutt
- Shah Rukh Visits Golden Temple With Abram, Says It Is Peaceful
- This Little Girl Singing Jag Ghoomeya for Anushka will Brighten Your Day