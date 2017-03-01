5 Haircuts That Never Go Out Of Style

Nothing has the power to transform your look quite like your hair. A dramatically different haircut can mark the start of a new phase of your life or just a fresh direction in how you present yourself to the world. Which haircuts for women are considered to be timeless? Take a look at the following list:

Mid-length waves



Are you a fan of layered shaggy "Rachel" style? It can easily be achieved by shaping with flat irons and a lot of blow drying. You can act all carefree sporting casually tousled layers which beautifully frame the face.

Long and curly

Curly hairs were and will be in for all the reasons. They display your untamed and powerful side, so let them be. You need to grow it out, add a few layers for shape and leave your locks loose in the wind.

The edgy pixie

The bossy cut is so universally flattering. Zendaya, Scarlett Johansson, and Halsey wear pixies in three distinctly different ways. Pixies are super easy to maintain and can be worn casually, or dressed up for special occasions.

Effortless bangs

Getting a fringe is an instant style statement. It's like a way to accessorise but with HAIR. Before you do it though, you should work out what length it should be. The stunning 'boho' queen look with tousled hair and choppy full fringe is the style we want for 2017!

Va Va volume

Big, cascading volumized waves has been the haircut staple for centuries. A few layers, especially framing the face, can help bring that volume and bounce to your mane. Healthy and full locks will always be in, so start with the backcombing already.