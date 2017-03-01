Make Your Summer Wedding A Comfy One With Light, Subtle Jewellery

Wearing heavy jewellery in the summer season can be uncomfortable and can look garish. So, it's best to make wise choices, especially when it comes to a wedding, says an expert.

Preeti Sogani, a renowned Jeweller, has shared tips for purchasing jewellery to wear in the summer season:

* Hair Jewels: Be it a simple maang tikka, traditional jhoomar or a kundan matha patti that covers the entire hairline, hair jewels are the new big thing in bridal make-up. Available in pearls, kundan, and colourful beads, hair jewels are perfect to give a light, subtle yet classy and contemporary look to a modern Indian bride.

* Nose and ears: Since the wedding outfit of the bride is already very heavy and intricately designed, it is wise to wear jewellery which is light and doesn't clutter everything. For the nose, a big diamond stud or a nose ring with a gentle gold string will create that perfect look.

Chandbalis, jhumkis and dangling statement earring are perfect jewels to create a majestic look.

* Neck pieces: While a sleek, light neck piece can make your neck appear leaner, longer and more distinct, a choker neck piece made out of kundan, diamond, or semi-precious stones matching your attire is totally in this wedding season. A long statement neck piece with four to five layers also looks charismatic.

* Hands and fingers: Jewellery for fingers and wrist comes separately. Whereas, bangles on the wrist works best with regards to accessorising the hand.

Innovative rings and hand accessories add an oomph factor to the otherwise plain fingers. Jewellery made out of kundan, and delicate beads for hathphool is perfect to complete the hand ornaments.

* Feet: Toe rings and silver anklets are a major part of your look. You can experiment with the metal when it comes to jewellery, but it's important that you check on the reaction it might have on your skin.