Melania sparkles at Donald Trump address

US First Lady Melania Trump dazzled in a sequined black suit at her husband Donald Trump's first joint address to Congress here.

Melania Trump was seen wearing a jacket, which retails for $4,995, with a matching skirt worth $4,595, from Michael Kors' Spring 2017 collection, the New York Daily News reported.

It is the third time the First Lady has worn the New York City-based designer to a prominent event.

Last month, she wore wide-legged white Michael Kors pants, paired with a black blouse and black wool coat to meet Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife Akie.

On Election Day, Melania Trump wore a white Michael Kors dress under a Balmain coat.

The event was one of the first major appearances by the First Lady, following inauguration and the visit of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. She has kept a lower profile than past first ladies, staying in New York while her young son Barron Trump finishes school.

The repeat comes after a number of designers refused to dress the First Lady.

"I have no interest whatsoever in dressing Melania Trump," Marc Jacobs told Women's Wear Daily in November.