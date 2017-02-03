Models Ditch Heels in LFW 2017 Runway

Breaking away from the typical way of wearing towering heels to accentuate their svelte figures, models on Thursday chose to walk barefoot at the ongoing Lakmé Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2017.

Over 15 models for the first show titled 'Reincarnation' presented collections on Day Two of the fashion gala at the Reliance Jio Garden here for labels Wandering Whites and Jambudweep.

The models ditched their stilettos and walked barefoot to flaunt the exuberant collection of accessories and clothes made of stones, industrial waste products, scrap metal from city junkyard and rubber tyres.

Talking about the barefoot walk, Gauri Pathare of Wandering Whites told IANS: "Because my collection of accessories was very earthy. I have kept it very natural. I really wanted the models to go barefoot to feel the earth."

The collaborative show of six labels also included I Was A Sari, The Stitching Project and Kurio, which saw a wide variety of silhouettes like deconstructed saris, gowns, long skirts, short dresses, kimono style dresses, palazzos, long kurtas, jackets in a wide range of hues.

The entire collection saw a wide variety of accessories like neck pieces, bags, rings and bangles made out of recycled waste.

The colour palettes for the six labels included indigo, ivory, pink, red, black and blue.