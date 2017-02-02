Most Overused Words To Banish From Your CV

Planning to update your resume? It is better to scratch off words like specialised, leadership and expert.

According to a report by professional networking website LinkedIn, specialised, leadership and expert are the most overused career buzzwords for 2017.

LinkedIn analysed the profile summaries of 39 million members in India and compiled the buzzwords 2017 list, read a statement.

The top ten India buzzwords for this year include specialised, leadership, expert, strategic, passionate, certified, responsible, excellent, experienced and focused.

A new addition to the top 10 list, 'specialised' is this year's most overused buzzword both globally and in India. 'Leadership' has moved up two notches from last year, while 'passionate' which was in the top three in 2016 closes the top five list for 2017.

Some new additions to the list include words such as certified, excellent and organisation, which were the most overused buzzword in 2016 to off the charts this year.

"Our data shows that historically, this is the busiest month of the year for LinkedIn profile updates. So, if you are starting something new or making your next move, now is the perfect time to evaluate your profile.

"With our list of overused buzzwords, we help professionals build a stronger online presence that can get them closer to their dream jobs," said Deepa Sapatnekar, Head of Communications, LinkedIn India and Hong Kong.

Globally, LinkedIn has partnered with author Christopher Sandford. Sandford has provided his advice for those looking to improve their LinkedIn profile this year.

Some of the pointers that he listed are - Mind your language, be direct, make the most of your experience, and show, don't just tell.

Running for the sixth year in a row, the campaign encourages professionals to sharpen their LinkedIn profiles using language that is simple yet effective in describing their professional journey.