Move Over Skinny Jeans, 5 Other Jeans You Should Try
Image: Instagram/julietdoherty
Shopping for a new pair of jeans can be quite the experience depending on the type of person you are. Skinny jeans are appealing but not everything in a vast world of different cuts, washes, and sizes. A good pair of jeans is a timeless possession that will never go out of style. Depending on different cut, rise and wash, we will find you the best pair to accentuate your curves.
Modern Bootcut Jeans
The uniformly dark wash shaves inches off your lower body. The higher rise offsets fuller hips, and the waistband is cut to mimic the natural shape of the waist (so no gapping). The rear pockets are placed close together and angled inward slightly to make the booty appear smaller. Finally, these jeans instantly flatten any tummy while enhancing natural curves.
Boyfriend Jeans
These jeans are stylish and super comfortable. Skinnier boyfriend jeans are relaxed and comfortable, yet fresh enough to satisfy all your fashion-forward cravings. Pair them up with comfy sneakers and you're good to go.
Print and motif Jeans
With celebs going gaga over patch and print work, give this trend a chance with these cool-girl denims. Pair them with cool T-shirts for a fun, cool look.
Straight leg Jeans
Straight jeans are a classic women's jean style which has a timeless appeal. Straight cut jeans look good on women of all body types.
High rise Jeans
High-waisted jeans are having a moment right now, so stock up. High rise denim brings some benefits. They help reduce the appearance of any bulging at the waistband because they sit higher on the torso than low-rise jeans. Play with different styling techniques such as a messy shirt-tuck or cuffing to create a customized look
