Move Over Skinny Jeans, 5 Other Jeans You Should Try

Shopping for a new pair of jeans can be quite the experience depending on the type of person you are. Skinny jeans are appealing but not everything in a vast world of different cuts, washes, and sizes. A good pair of jeans is a timeless possession that will never go out of style. Depending on different cut, rise and wash, we will find you the best pair to accentuate your curves.

Modern Bootcut Jeans

Love love loveee my blazer! Who else but my lovely lady who put me into it :) ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ @sanjanabatra @shraddha.naik Thanks @roseroomcouture for this beauty! A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on Oct 17, 2016 at 7:46am PDT

The uniformly dark wash shaves inches off your lower body. The higher rise offsets fuller hips, and the waistband is cut to mimic the natural shape of the waist (so no gapping). The rear pockets are placed close together and angled inward slightly to make the booty appear smaller. Finally, these jeans instantly flatten any tummy while enhancing natural curves.

Boyfriend Jeans

Interviews today!!!! Styled by @stylebyami and @shnoy09 and make up by @uday101 !!! A post shared by Alia ✨⭐️ (@aliaabhatt) on Mar 8, 2016 at 1:04am PST

These jeans are stylish and super comfortable. Skinnier boyfriend jeans are relaxed and comfortable, yet fresh enough to satisfy all your fashion-forward cravings. Pair them up with comfy sneakers and you're good to go.

Print and motif Jeans

Promotions promotions promotions! ❤️One day to gooooooo! #DearZindagi A post shared by Alia ✨⭐️ (@aliaabhatt) on Nov 24, 2016 at 12:19am PST

With celebs going gaga over patch and print work, give this trend a chance with these cool-girl denims. Pair them with cool T-shirts for a fun, cool look.

Straight leg Jeans

A structured blazer and good pair of denim never fails 🙌🏻 This look is on the blog today and I'm linking outfit details via @liketoknow.it {my exact blazer isn't available online but I found another option for only $35!}: http://liketk.it/2qqhp #liketkit A post shared by Meagan Brandon (@meagansmoda) on Feb 15, 2017 at 6:02pm PST

Straight jeans are a classic women's jean style which has a timeless appeal. Straight cut jeans look good on women of all body types.

High rise Jeans

High-waisted jeans are having a moment right now, so stock up. High rise denim brings some benefits. They help reduce the appearance of any bulging at the waistband because they sit higher on the torso than low-rise jeans. Play with different styling techniques such as a messy shirt-tuck or cuffing to create a customized look