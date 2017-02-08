Neil Nitin Mukesh, Rukmini Sahay Are Finally Engaged; Wedding Celebrations Begin

The much-awaited wedding celebrations of Neil Nitin Mukesh and Rukmini Sahay have begun. The couple, who is all set to tie the knot on February 9, got engaged last night.

The various ceremonies are taking place in Udaipur, Rajasthan in the presence of close friends and family members.

The photographs from the celebrations have emerged on various social media platforms. While Rukmini looked gorgeous in a glittery gown, Neil looked dapper in a formal suit.

The two of them were all smiles as they posed for the shutterbugs.

The actor even crooned to the song Kabira during one of the wedding parties.