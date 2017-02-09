The First Picture Of Neil and Rukmini as Bride and Groom Is Too Dreamy
Image: Facebook/The Wedding Story
Neil Nitin Mukesh and Rukmini Sahay are officially going to be a married couple in a few moments from now. The two are tying the knot in the presence of close friends and family members in Udaipur.
The first pictures of them as a bride and groom have surfaced on social media. Rukmini looks ethereal in a Krishna Mehta bridal couture while Neil opted for a colour-coordinated Indian-style ensemble for the big night. The two of them make a pretty picture as the bride and the groom.
The celebrations began two days before the wedding with their engagement ceremony which was followed by a cocktail party. The next day the families threw a lavish Sangeet ceremony. They danced, posed and had a gala time. While the wedding has been kept a close affair, a grand reception will be held on February 17 with every who's who of Bollywood in attendance.
