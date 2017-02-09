Neil-Rukmini Wedding: Rishi Kapoor, Pamela Chopra Sing At Their Sangeet Ceremony

Neil Nitin Mukesh and Rukmini Sahay will be soon be man and wife. The grand celebrations of the destination wedding kick-started on February 7 with their engagement ceremony, while their mehendi ceremony took place on February 8 in the City of Lakes, Udaipur.

And while the pictures from both the ceremonies were stunning with the bride and groom looking their fabulous best, it was veteran actor Rishi Kapoor and Pamela Chopra who stole sometime of that spotlight from the couple.

In a sweet gesture, Kapoor took to singing a classic old song Main Shayar Toh Nahin, adding some fun to the night. In fact, it wasn't just him who was enjoying his time at the sangeet. Even Pamela Chopra was seen having some fun. She sung Tujhe Dekha Toh Ye Jana Sanam at the sangeet ceremony as the couple looked on.

Here are the videos which were shared by actor Natasha Rastogi on Facebook.