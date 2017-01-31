countdown To Budget 2017
Nia Sharma Sets Temperatures Soaring In Her Latest Instagram Post

News18.com

First published: January 31, 2017, 5:12 PM IST | Updated: 2 hours ago
Image: Instagram/ Nia Sharma

Actress Nia Sharma is leaving no stone unturned to live up to the title of the third 'sexiest Asian woman', and keeping up with the tag, Sharma recently posted a video on Instagram which has gone massively viral.

In a latest black and white video that the TV actress shared on Instagram, Sharma can be seen showing off her killer dance moves.

Dressed in her usual best, Sharma once again succeeds in impressing her fans and followers with her fashion sense and impeccable style.

Take a look.

Sharma, who is quite active on image-posting app Instagram, takes to the platform every now and then to share new images and videos of herself in different avatars, posing in super chic outfits, for her fans and followers and she never disappoints.

Apparently, Sharma is all set to star in a music video which will be released soon.

