Not Threatened By Current Situation In Donald Trump's US Says Padma Lakshmi

With Donald Trump coming to power in the US, there is a big uncertainty about the future of immigrants in the country but Indian-origin model-actress- author Padma Lakshmi says she does not feel "threatened by the political situation" and is rather shocked by the current administration.

Recently President Trump signed the executive order to suspend entry of refugees to the US for 120 days, and imposed an indefinite ban on refugees from Syria. A 90-day ban was also placed on citizens of seven predominantly Muslim countries: Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

Lakshmi, who was born in Chennai, moved to the US with her mother in her growing up years, says she feels protective for those in vulnerable situation.

"I personally don't feel threatened. However, I do feel protective of those who are in more vulnerable positions than I am. When immigrants sacrifice a lot to come to the US to make a better life for themselves, they usually really want to be there," Lakshmi told PTI in an email interview.

"I am embarrassed and shocked by the current administration and I want the world to know that he is not America and he absolutely does not speak for most of us. America is great and a world power because it is a nation of and built by immigrants," she says.

Lakshmi recently took part at the Women's March On Washington DC. At the protests, she was joined by co-parent Adam Bell and daughter. "It was such a beautiful and meaningful day. One that my daughter and I will not soon forget."

Lakshmi, 46, has starred in Bollywood film "Boom" and Hollywood films like "Glitter", "The Mistress of Spices" among others. Her debut cookbook "Easy Exotic" won her the Best First Book award at the 1999 Gourmand World Cookbook Awards. She has been the host of "Top Chef" since season two in 2006, for which she received a nomination for the Primetime

Emmy Award for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program.

Her debut memoir "Love, Loss and What We Ate" was released on International Women's Day, March 8, 2016.

She successfully juggles between all her roles but Lakshmi says writing gives her most creative satisfaction and also being a mother to her daughter. "I would consider myself a writer first. But other than being a mother, I am most gratified by co-founding my women's health organization the Endometriosis Foundation of America. To date, we have educated over 16,000 adolescents about their reproductive system as well as helped to launch a research center at MIT. This becomes more meaningful than any magazine

cover or beautiful gown on a red carpet."

Lakshmi will be walking the ramp for the first time at the Lakme Fashion Week for designer Tarun Tahiliani. She will don one of Tahiliani's creation from his Mughal-inspired collection titled "Chashme Shahi".