Polish Singer Anna Maria Jopek To Perform In Delhi

Polish singer-composer Anna Maria Jopek and her band are set to perform here on March 13 as part of the 11th edition of multi-genre music festival Holi Moo!

Like every year, there will be multiple stages showcasing different genres - world music, indie, electronica and hip-hop.

The world music stage, called This stage, will be an all-women stage with some of the country's leading artistes like Soulmate - fronted by singer Tipriti Kharbangar, funk band Run Pussy Run led by singer Gowri Jayakumar and Delhi-based artiste Tritha Electric + Friends. Also performing on the stage will be Jopek and her band, read a statement from Trifecta Pvt. Ltd., which is organising the fest.

The indie stage (That stage) will feature psychedelic cabaret band Emperor Minge, tropical pop French band Bo Bun Fever, Delhi-based experimental rock band Man.Goes Human and reggae-rock act MC Eucalips and The Soundation.

Alternative culture specialists and online music magazine Wild City will assemble the line-up for the electronica stage, called Which stage. Headlined by techno DJ and producers, Kohra, the stage will also feature bass music producer, Oceantied, live electronica act Curtain Blue and more.

The fourth stage or What stage will introduce a colourful smattering of the sounds of hip-hop, reggae, dancehall and trap. This stage will feature DJ MoCity alongside Delhi DJ Rufu MoFo, among others.