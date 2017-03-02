Ranveer Singh Is Holidaying In Switzerland Again And The Pictures Are Amazing
Image: Instagram/ Ranveer Singh
Actor Ranveer Singh, who was named the Indian ambassador for Switzerland Tourism last year, is back in the Swiss land, exploring and trying his hands on some adventure sports.
"I can never get enough of Switzerland! I am so excited to explore this gorgeous country again; this time as its brand ambassador. It's the best place to relax after a tight schedule and get re-energised," Ranveer said in a statement to IANS. "On my last trip, I tried a variety of things which I had earlier only heard of, but have now crossed off my bucket list. I can barely wait to reach Switzerland and see what adventures the Swiss winter has in store for me," he added.
On his maiden tour, Ranveer had tried activities right from paragliding and skydiving to wakeboarding and even chocolate making. This time Ranveer can be seen trying out the Olymbia Bobrun, a crazy adrenaline filled sport at St. Moritz.
Sharing his experience of bobsleighing, Ranveer says in one of the videos that he posted on Instagram that "it was like a roller coaster." He sure seems to be having a ball in the beautiful Swiss land that can be seen covered in a blanket of snow.
The actor also shared a picture of himself holding a certificate with the caption, "Certified speedster #olympiabobrun @engadin.stmoritz @myswitzerlandlive #inLOVEwithSWITZERLAND (sic)."
On the work front, Ranveer will be next seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati.
(With inputs from IANS.)
