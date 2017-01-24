Rekha Sports Ripped Jeans, Breaks All Stereotypes In One Go

When it comes to Bollywood celebrities' sartorial abilities, Rekha definitely leads the game. She can switch from acing the Indian ethnic look to a badass diva at the bat of an eyelid.

Gone are the days when she only stuck to her trademark style - Kanjivaram saris, bold red lip shade and sindoor. The actress is now ditching all of it for something strange yet quirky.

She decided to attend the screening of Hrithik Roshan-starrer Kaabil sporting ripped jeans with a black long coat. With such quirky looks, she's literally breaking her own stereotypes with special twists.

Image: Yogen Shah

From white turban bands to statement sunglasses; Rekha is boldly experimenting with her fashion choices. Sometimes they work, sometimes they don't. But none of it stops her from wearing what she wishes to and just for that, she definitely deserves a thumbs up!