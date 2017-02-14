Shah Rukh Khan Welcomes Wife Gauri On Twitter

Shah Rukh Khan has always been active on social media platforms - he responds to fans' queries, promotes films, shares personal anecdotes and presents his witty self at the best. His wife Gauri Khan, who is an entrepreneur, made her debut on the micro-blogging site Twitter just last evening. Shah Rukh, being the doting husband that he is, welcomed his wife with a sweet message.

She has created her account under the name Gauri Khan Designs and looks like she's following the footsteps of her husband when it comes to marketing and promotions. Being an interior designer by choice, Gauri has always been sharing snippets of her work on her Instagram account. She has designed homes for the likes of Ranbir Kapoor and Karan Johar.

Not just work, but she also offers glimpses of their personal life including the moments from their kids' life and other family gatherings. In fact, it was Gauri only who gave a sneak peek into their much-anticipated house 'Mannat'.

An unsuitable boy @karanjohar . Styled@seemakhan76 A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on Jan 16, 2017 at 9:09am PST

Just after joining, Gauri shared a family picture and expressed her elation over designing for the celebrity photographer Avinash Gowariker.

From the coffee table book for Ace group. Always a creative process to design for them. @TANAAZB @avigowariker pic.twitter.com/RicGnrpN5h — Gauri Khan Designs (@gaurikhan08) February 14, 2017

