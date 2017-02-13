Sonakshi Sinha Chilling In Maldives Will Give You Major Vacation Goals

Actor Sonakshi Sinha, who has been spending a lot of time in the exotic island of Maldives, recently took to Instagram to share a few pictures and videos from her trip.

While the Force 2 actor's transformation from fat to fit has been inspiring, her latest look is setting some major fashion and fitness goals.

Soon after returning from her vacation, Sinha took to the photo-sharing platform to post her picture meditating by the sea, looking absolutely relaxed in a pair of sunglasses, her hair half tied in a hippie female-bun, a deep-neck black top, denim shorts and a saronga.

She captioned her photo, "Back from the blue beyond !! Fully recharged, refreshed and rejuvenated! Cant wait to get back to work now... full power!! #sonastravels #batteryfull (sic)."

Back from the blue beyond 🌊 !! Fully recharged, refreshed and rejuvinated! Cant wait to get back to work now... full power!! #sonastravels #batteryfull A photo posted by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on Feb 11, 2017 at 9:17pm PST

And while the B-town beauty looked stunning like never before, she totally enjoyed spending time all by herself. From basking in the sun to wind surfing, Sinha Sona did it all during her Maldives vacation.

Take a look at some of the pictures that Sinha shared:

With my perfect travel companion in #beautifulMaldives!!! The new #Zenfone3SMax is here so I can now recharge my batteries in peace without worrying about my phones (perks of a long lasting battery) and what better than a stylish gold model for aslisona 😉 get yours here http://z3n.asus.in/its_a_zenfone/ #asus #brandambassador #sonastravels @coco_resorts A photo posted by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on Feb 7, 2017 at 3:09am PST

To infinity and beyond... thats what Maldivian mornings feel like ❤ can i just never leave please @coco_resorts!!! #sonastravels #islandgirl #waterbaby #cocomoments #beautifulmaldives A photo posted by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on Feb 7, 2017 at 7:17pm PST

Where theres so much blue... theres gotta be some green too ❤ #sunkissed under the maldivian sun! @coco_resorts #beautifulmaldives #cocomoments #sonastravels #islandgirl A photo posted by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on Feb 9, 2017 at 2:51am PST

I can also windsurf now! Woo hoo!! @coco_resorts #cocomoments #beautifulmaldives #sonastravels #waterbaby A photo posted by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on Feb 11, 2017 at 3:49am PST

When the sun sets... all we can hope for tomorrow is a better day! #beautifulmaldives #sonastravels #cocomoments #timelapse #sunsetbythesea @coco_resorts A video posted by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on Feb 10, 2017 at 2:57am PST

Sonakshi Sinha will be next seen in Noor.