Sonakshi Sinha Chilling In Maldives Will Give You Major Vacation Goals

News18.com

February 13, 2017
File photo of Sonakshi Sinha/ Yogen Shah

Actor Sonakshi Sinha, who has been spending a lot of time in the exotic island of Maldives, recently took to Instagram to share a few pictures and videos from her trip.

While the Force 2 actor's transformation from fat to fit has been inspiring, her latest look is setting some major fashion and fitness goals.

Soon after returning from her vacation, Sinha took to the photo-sharing platform to post her picture meditating by the sea, looking absolutely relaxed in a pair of sunglasses, her hair half tied in a hippie female-bun, a deep-neck black top, denim shorts and a saronga.

She captioned her photo, "Back from the blue beyond !! Fully recharged, refreshed and rejuvenated! Cant wait to get back to work now... full power!! #sonastravels #batteryfull (sic)."

And while the B-town beauty looked stunning like never before, she totally enjoyed spending time all by herself. From basking in the sun to wind surfing, Sinha Sona did it all during her Maldives vacation.

Take a look at some of the pictures that Sinha shared:

I can also windsurf now! Woo hoo!! @coco_resorts #cocomoments #beautifulmaldives #sonastravels #waterbaby

A photo posted by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on

Sonakshi Sinha will be next seen in Noor.

