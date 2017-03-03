Sonam Kapoor's Latest Outfit Proves There's No One Like Her In Bollywood
She pulls off ethnic wear with the same grace she carries a bare-it-all outfit. She sports a casual gym look with the same panache she steps out in a sheath dress. Sonam Kapoor does wonders with her fashion choices that none can deny or even ignore for that matter.
The mere fact the every time she steps out, the fashion connoisseurs' eyes glow with delight is a proof enough that her fashion game is a league apart.
She has literally been rewriting a Bollywood fashionista's diary with her professional and personal outings.
In what will go down as probably one of the most coveted stylish looks of all times, Sonam stunned in a Rasario Atelier ruffled-sleeve jumpsuit at a recent event. She opted for Christian Louboutin and Farah Khan Ali accessories to complete the look.
Styled by Rhea Kapoor with hair and makeup done by Namrata Soni, the actress is slowly tipping her way to the glory.
