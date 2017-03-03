Sonam Kapoor's Latest Outfit Proves There's No One Like Her In Bollywood

She pulls off ethnic wear with the same grace she carries a bare-it-all outfit. She sports a casual gym look with the same panache she steps out in a sheath dress. Sonam Kapoor does wonders with her fashion choices that none can deny or even ignore for that matter.

The mere fact the every time she steps out, the fashion connoisseurs' eyes glow with delight is a proof enough that her fashion game is a league apart.

Image: Yogen Shah

She has literally been rewriting a Bollywood fashionista's diary with her professional and personal outings.

Image: Yogen Shah

Image: Yogen Shah

In what will go down as probably one of the most coveted stylish looks of all times, Sonam stunned in a Rasario Atelier ruffled-sleeve jumpsuit at a recent event. She opted for Christian Louboutin and Farah Khan Ali accessories to complete the look.

🇷🇺Актриса Сонам Капур @sonamkapoor в комбинезоне RASARIO SS17. 🇬🇧Actress Sonam Kapoor wearing RASARIO SS17 jumpsuit. Picture by @rheakapoor A post shared by RASARIO (@rasario) on Mar 2, 2017 at 10:15am PST

Styled by Rhea Kapoor with hair and makeup done by Namrata Soni, the actress is slowly tipping her way to the glory.

Amazing picture @thehouseofpixels A post shared by sonamkapoor (@sonamkapoor) on Mar 2, 2017 at 9:07am PST