»
2-min read

Sophie Choudry Marks Her Birthday With A Star-Studded Bash, See Pics

News18.com

First published: February 8, 2017, 1:10 PM IST | Updated: 2 days ago
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp
Sophie Choudry Marks Her Birthday With A Star-Studded Bash, See Pics
(Photo: Yogen Shah)

Singer-actress-model Sophie Choudry turns 35 on Tuesday. And the sexy siren celebrated her birthday with the who's who of B-town.

BFF Manish Malhotra hosted a grand pre-birthday bash and everyone from Karan Johar, Malaika Arora Khan, Amrita Arora, Neha Dhupia, Preity Zinta, Aditi Rao Hydari, Arjun Kapoor among others were present in full force at the glittering event.

And from what the pictures reveal, looks like everyone had quite a blast.

Choudry later took to instagram to share a few pictures of the bash and thank Malhotra for an 'epic, fun birthday'.

Here are some more pictures of the sizzling pre-birthday bash.

(Photo: Yogen Shah) (Photo: Yogen Shah)

(Photo: Yogen Shah) (Photo: Yogen Shah)

(Photo: Yogen Shah) (Photo: Yogen Shah)

(Photo: Yogen Shah) (Photo: Yogen Shah)

(Photo: Yogen Shah) (Photo: Yogen Shah)

facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.