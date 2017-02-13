Spice Up Your Look With Right Accessories
Image for representation purpose (Reuters)
It's not just chic outfits that can make your fingers or collarbones look more appealing. Reach out for rings and chains to give a boost to your overall look, says an expert.
Ishita Sanghal Gupta, founder, Zurova.com, suggests how:
* Choosing pastel shades accessories are a favourable option adaptable to both, an outdoor and an indoor setting. Also, in shades varying from silver to rose gold, the accessories can accentuate your look.
* An easy way to make your outfit look more flattering is to pair it with rings and neck chains. They will attract attention to the collarbones and fingers.
* Colourful feather earrings or pendants will go well with a cuff for a bohemian look for a day out.
* For a dinner date, you can go bold or opt for an elegant look. Wear bold make-up with statement jewellery. Chokers studded or otherwise go beautifully with a bold outfit. Pair it with knuckle rings and a metal timepiece or cuff to give the finishing touch. If you choose to go the elegant way, go for a statement necklace and a cuff.
Recommended For You
- Team India Report Card: Only Test Against Bangladesh
- King of Romance Mohit Chauhan Launches Online Concert, Watch it Here
- News18 Movie Awards 2017: Nominees For Best Supporting Actor
- 2017 Honda City Facelift Launched at Rs 8.49 Lakh
- Happy Valentine's Day: 30 Love Melodies That Define Romance in Bollywood