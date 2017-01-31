Sridevi, Daughters Jhanvi And Khushi Kapoor Slay In Manish Malhotra Ensembles

While Sridevi in her 50s is uber-stylish and could give any B-town beauty a run for her money, it is her daughters - Jhanvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor - who are no less.

In fact, the two Kapoor sisters, who are being considered Bollywood-ready, have been making quite a few public appearances. And while Sridevi's style statement and ageless beauty is something every woman should watch out for, her daughters are taking the style quotient to a different level altogether.

While Sridevi is setting fashion goals everyday, her daughters have been redefining the meaning of 'drop dead gorgeous' with their latest appearances.

The trio recently attended a wedding and the three ladies slayed in their desi as well as modern avatars. And who other than Manish Malhotra could have made the three beautiful ladies look even more pretty!

Yes, the trio chose ensembles from ace designer Manish Malhotra's collection for the event and they all looked amazing and super glamorous.

Take a look.

The girls looked ravishing in the evening gowns that they chose to wear at one of the functions.

#the very #gorgeous #young #Janvikapoor #manishmalhotralabel #manishmalhotraworld #glamourous #fashion #style #love A photo posted by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05) on Jan 29, 2017 at 7:32am PST

And of course, Sridevi slayed in the dull gold, embroidered Manish Malhotra gown.