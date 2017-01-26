Taalbelia - a music festival spread across 3 nights and 4 days , 2 venues and 4 stages, namely Meera Chowk, Risala, Dhobhi Ghat and The Big Ibhah, begins today in Mandawa, Rajasthan.

The music-cum-ethnic extravaganza boasts of a long list of renowned artistes, including Indian Ocean, Grammy Award winning stalwarts Pandit Vishwa Mohan Bhatt and American saxophonist George Brooks, Soulmate from Shillong, Anwar Khan Manganiyaar, Bhanwari Devi and many more, who will be performing at the event.

The four-day long multi-format music festival, seeks to reinvent the wheel, as far as destination music festivals go with wider range of delectable music genres that usually don't find a spot in the current crop of festivals.

Apart from the music, the festival is also looking to showcase the majestic and equally magnetic charm of the Shekhawati region and its culture. The festival will host different genres of contemporary, classical and folk music to enthrall the residents between two beautiful venues, namely Castle Mandawa and Desert Resort.

Taalbelia serves as a platform for multi-genre artistes to come together and create magic.

Apart from the music, the festival will also host pro-life exquisite workshops wherein one can learn how to operate a console with the DJs, learn to play the Morchang, understand the rhythm of khartaal, try a hand at pot-making and polish one's shooting skills. There will also be a crash course wherein one can learn how to make Rajasthani lac bangles and guests also have the option of sand surfing and dirt biking.

And of course when we are in the land of the Shekhawati, the food is something that cannot be forgotten.

Taalbelia Gourmet Fiesta will be home to food-lovers who wish to indulge in unique cuisine and authentic delicacies of Shekhawati.

In all the four-day long music-cum-ethnic extravaganza offers something for everyone - the music lovers, those seeking to explore the rich culture and heritage of India and of course the die hard Rajasthani food fans.