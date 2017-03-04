Thankful to SRK, Anushka Sharma To Have Agreed To Walk The Ramp For Mijwan 2017: Shabana Azmi

New Delhi: Veteran actress Shabana Azmi, says she is thankful to actors Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma for agreeing to walk the ramp in creations by craftswomen who are a part of her NGO Mijwan Welfare Society.

"We've had the fortune of all the stars walking for us -- right from Amitabh Bachchan to Sidharth Malhotra. The only person left was Shah Rukh. I am extremely thankful to him for having agreed to walk the ramp for Mijwan... Anushka Sharma is someone I consider a part of Mijwan family.

"She has very graciously walked for us earlier," Shabana told IANS over phone from Mumbai.

The 66-year-old actress says Anushka is committed to the cause of empowerment of women and the girl child.

"She feels very strongly about it... I am thankful to both the stars," Shabana added.

The Neerja actress also said the people in the NGO are elated because Shah Rukh will be sporting a creation crafted by them.

"The people in the village are so excited because this is their passport to international fame now that Shah Rukh Khan is going to wear something that is being crafted by them," she said.

Designer Manish Malhotra will be showcasing his collection at the show, to be held here on March 5.

Talking about the event, Shabana said: "Mijwan Summer 2017 is Manish Malhotra at his best... There's a lot of his very glamorous stuff that basically has chikankari from Mijwan women, and then it has been glamourized with a lot of sequins work because that is the style internationally.

"It has also has a blend of new... He has a lot of shoulderless clothes for the younger generation."

The actress says she is looking forward to the spectacular show.

Named after a village in Uttar Pradesh, NGO Mijwan Welfare Society, founded by Shabana's late father Kaifi Azmi was launched with the goal of creating employment opportunities for women, and reviving the art of chikankari embroidery. The NGO is now headed by Shabana along with Naresh Goyal's daughter Namrata.