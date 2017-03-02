Three Emerging Indian Designers To Present Work In London

Three designers have been chosen to present 'Made in India' collective at Fashion Scout, an off-schedule event during London Fashion Week in September this year.

"Three designers have been selected to present 'Made in India' collective at Fashion Scout during London Fashion Week September 2017 as one of our initiatives, and we will continue to invest into the future talents," Shivang Dhruva, founder and Director at FAD International Academy, said in a statement.

Fashion Scout is an international showcase for innovative emerging fashion designers.

The FAD International Academy hosted the FAD Emerging Talents Show 2017 event with over 50 emerging talents in fashion design, styling and luxury brand management unveiling their works.

A 180-ft runway unveiled capsule collections of over 22 students of the Academy.

Edgy, contemporary and minimalistic, the ready-to-wear collections were conceived from sketch to final production by the students. With each capsule collection marking a distinct identity, the collections celebrated India's global aspirations to propel 'Make in India' to 'Design in India'.